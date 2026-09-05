Robert Pattinson Earns 7-Minute Standing O for ‘Primetime,’ Big Kiss from Suki Waterhouse

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Robert Pattinson’s Oscar-tipped performance in “Primetime,” in which he plays “To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hansen, received a seven-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival this weekend.

Among the big fans of the film was his partner Suki Waterhouse, 34, who emotionally planted a kiss on Pattinson, 40, as he basked in the praise.

The couple has been an item since 2018.

“Primetime,” pitched as a thriller critical of the “To Catch a Predator” phenomenon, has drawn a more negative reaction from its subject, with Hansen carping that Pattinson’s portrayal is “overly dramatic.”

Hansen also wondered about the motives of the filmmakers.

In response, Pattison said at Saturday’s presser in Venice, “Obviously, I hope he likes the movie. There’s something electrifying about him. I would hope the amount of inspiration his character has given a lot of people for years is some kind of compliment.”

The movie follows Hansen’s explosive career in the 2000s through the show’s end in 2008, when it faced backlash over the way it treated the men it was exposing.