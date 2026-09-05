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Celebrity News September 05, 2026

Natalie Portman & Tanguy Destable Welcome 1st Child Together

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Natalie Portman and her partner Tanguy Destable have welcomed their first baby together, People magazine reports.

Portman, 45, is now a mom of three — she shares son Aleph, 15, and daughter Amalia, 9, with her ex-husband, Benjamin Millepied.

She had confirmed her pregnancy to Harper’s Bazaar five months ago, saying, “Tanguy and I are very excited. I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

The two were confirmed to be a couple in March 2025.

The star of the Sundance-debuted thriller “The Gallerist,” which is released in December, had been spending time in Paris leading up to giving birth.

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