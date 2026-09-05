Celebrity News September 05, 2026
Natalie Portman & Tanguy Destable Welcome 1st Child Together
Natalie Portman and her partner Tanguy Destable have welcomed their first baby together, People magazine reports.
Portman, 45, is now a mom of three — she shares son Aleph, 15, and daughter Amalia, 9, with her ex-husband, Benjamin Millepied.
She had confirmed her pregnancy to Harper’s Bazaar five months ago, saying, “Tanguy and I are very excited. I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”
The two were confirmed to be a couple in March 2025.
The star of the Sundance-debuted thriller “The Gallerist,” which is released in December, had been spending time in Paris leading up to giving birth.