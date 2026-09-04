Steve Irwin’s Family Remembers Crocodile Hunter on the 20th Anniversary of His Death

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Steve Irwin’s family took to social media to pay tribute to the conservationist, who died September 4, 2006.

The Crocodile Hunter tragically died in a stingray attack in while filming a documentary in Australia. He was just 44 years old.

His widow Terri reflected on Instagram, “After 20 years, grief still walks with me like my shadow. With the passing of time I have gained more perspective and understanding. We were together as a family, on our crocodile research expedition, for what was to be our final six weeks together.”

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She shared, “Ours was to be a long and sweet goodbye. Steve spent time with Bindi and Robert building swings and climbing trees. We all slowed down. Time slowed down. I believe that all of us, every one of us, gets to say goodbye. We just may not know that we’re saying it. Hold every moment dear with the ones you love. Until we meet again.❤️”

Their daughter Bindi shared a clip of Steve gushing about the day she was born.

She wrote in the caption, “20 years ago, today, the world lost the most passionate and dedicated wildlife conservationist. Our family lost our superhero. My mum lost the love of her life; my brother and I lost the greatest dad.”

Bindi went on, “Grief never truly leaves us; we walk alongside it every day. Where there is enormous grief, there is even greater love.”

She shared, “In the last 20 years, I have watched the world mourn my dad with our family. I always thought that my dad’s legacy is wildlife conservation; it turns out, his legacy is love. For our planet and for each other.”

Bindi said that her daughter Grace, 5, watches Steve’s documentaries every morning.

“She feels utterly loved by her ‘grandpa crocodile’ without ever having met him,” Bindi explained. “My dad left a lasting impact so poignant that it will ripple out for generations to come. I believe with my whole heart that his love will live on forever. In all of us. In every kindness we show to the Earth. And that is a life and legacy worth celebrating. ❤️”

She closed with, “Dad, I love you with my whole heart. Thank you for being our guardian angel. And most of all, thank you for watching over my daughter now, too. She loves you so much. We all do.”

Robert posted a video featuring his dad with Bindi and Robert. In the video, Steve says he wants to remembered for his “passion and enthusiasm” and talks about passing along his passion for conservation to his children.

Robert wrote in the caption, “Thank you Dad, for showing me and the entire world what it is to truly live. To lead with empathy, to treat every living being how you’d wish to be treated, and to be passionate in everything you do. Your mission and light lives on always.”

In May, “Extra” caught up with Robert and Terri at the Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas and spoke with him about his dad’s legacy and the anniversary of his passing.

As for what Steve would think if he were here today, Robert shared, “I think he’d be very proud of the fact that there are so many people that really believe in the cause of wildlife preservation. I think… we’re so mobilized right now. I don’t think he could have ever imagined how connected the world would be. Like, we all have a platform now, particularly through social media, that can be used for good… I think there is such potential for unity.”

“I don’t think he could have ever imagined the scale at which Wildlife Warriors, the charity that he started, you know, would get to,” Robert went on. “And that is all thanks to a lot of support from everyone around the world.”

Robert showed some love for his mom, saying, “The one person who decided to keep his legacy alive, which is a very, very, very challenging thing to do.”

“The way that she leads that, you know, gives me a lot of inspiration every day,” Robert emphasized. “More than anything, he’d be most proud of my mom.”

Terri hoped she was doing the right thing, saying, “We’re really trying to honor his life and legacy.”

Terri also expressed how proud she is of Robert for everything he’s doing.