Rick Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’ Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Getty Images

“Pawn Stars” cast member Rick Harrison, 61, is on the mend after undergoing surgery.

A Harrison family spokesperson told TMZ that Rick went in for a routine heart stent procedure, but ended up with bypass surgery instead.

His spokesperson also told People magazine, “He went in for a simpler procedure and they found he needed a bypass. He is resting comfortably and looking forward to a full recovery. He is grateful for the doctors and staff at the hospital and that his wife and family can be with him during this time.”

According to Hopkins Medicine, stent surgeries are minimally invasive and involve opening blocked arteries. The Mayo Clinic states that “a bypass surgery creates a new path for blood to go around a blocked or partially blocked artery in the heart.”