Lainey Wilson '100 Percent' Has the Acting Bug After 'Leanne' Role (Exclusive)

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Country star Lainey Wilson is teaming with comedy queen Leanne Morgan on her sitcom “Leanne,” and only “Extra’s” Terri Seymour was on set for Lainey's big debut!

The singer shared, “Never in a million years did I think I'd be part of an episode on a sitcom.”

How did they meet? Lainey dished, “We became fast friends. I would tell you that.”

Leanne added that they starred together on a game show! “She asked me to compete against her family in ’Family Feud,’” she said.

Wilson quipped, “And then they whooped our butts. I'm still mad about it.”

On “Leanne,” Lainey plays Leanne’s cousin who is having some man trouble.

Wilson shared, “Jessie has gone through it, you know, and she’s done some things that she might not be proud of herself, too.”

Now, she has the acting bug!

Lainey said, “One hundred percent,” explaining part of that is because she gets “to work next to people like Leanne.”

Terri also chatted with Kristen Johnston, who plays Leanne’s sister.

She dished on this season, “It’s a lot of stuff about the parents… like, in a funny way. Menopause and the elderly. It’s fun!”

Morgan is also on tour right now!

She told Terri, “I call it the ’Time of Our Lives Tour’ because I’m having the time of my life!”