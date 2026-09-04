Josh Henderson Teases Love Triangle in ‘Lone Star Hearts’ Microdrama (Exclusive)

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Josh Henderson is starring in the soapy new microdrama “Lone Star Hearts.”

“Extra” spoke with Josh, who dished on the show, which is set in the cutthroat and ultra-wealthy world of Texas oil.

It’s a world that Josh is “familiar” with from his days starring on the “Dallas” reboot.

He teased, “We’ve got love triangles. We have passion, we have scheming. We have power shifting.”

Josh plays a tycoon caught in a love triangle with his ex-wife and new assistant, who secretly infiltrates the company and falls for the man she came to destroy!

Henderson said, “Cooper is the guy that’s trying to do the right thing, not realizing all these things that are happening behind his back.”

Fast-paced bite-size shows made for mobile viewing have become a $26 billion global phenomenon.

“Lone Star Hearts” is the first original microseries from new streaming app VertTV.