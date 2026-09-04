Fall 2026 TV Preview: What to Watch

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Some of Hollywood’s biggest names are back for the fall TV shows!

“Extra” spoke with Entertainment Weekly’s Gerrad Hall to break it all down.

Apple TV’s spy thriller “Slow Horses” is back for Season 6, and the premiere promises to deliver the fall fireworks!

According to Hall, it is “one of the best shows on TV.”

“American Horror Story” is also returning to cast a spell and bewitch us with an all-star reunion.

Hall said, “I feel like ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 is specifically the season that fans of this show have been waiting for forever. You’ve got Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, the incredible Jessica Lange is back. Emma Roberts, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates.”

Expect more backstabbing on September 17 when NBC’s “The Traitors: New Blood” kicks off with a two-hour extended episode.

Reba McEntire returns with some surprises when she welcomes viewers back to her hit sitcom “Happy’s Place.”

Reba recently told “Extra’s” Terri Seymour, “They’ve been working really hard this summer on the scripts. We had a little get-together last night and they were telling us about some of the things that we’ll be doing and it’s going to be fun.”

Sienna Miller and Dominic West are starring in the new HBO Max legal thriller series “War” about a high-powered London couple in the middle of a scandalous divorce.

Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman are promising more of everything, like sex and scandal, on the second season of “The Hunting Wives.”