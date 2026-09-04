Emmys 2026 Predictions: ‘The Pitt’s’ Prognosis Is Good, ‘Hacks’ vs. ‘Widow's Bay’

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The Emmys countdown is on, and “Extra” is talking predictions with Elizabeth Wagmeister from CNN and Entertainment Weekly’s Gerrad Hall.

The prognosis looks good for “The Pitt” to win for Outstanding Drama Series for a second straight year, as “Hacks” and “Widow’s Bay” go head-to-head for Outstanding Comedy Series honors.

Elizabeth said of the drama category, “I feel very confident in saying this. ‘The Pitt’ is winning. And there’s just no way that it’s not winning… This is the most nominated show. It has 25 Emmy nominations this year. This is to me a slam dunk.”

Gerrad agreed, “It’s one of the best shows to come along in years and it’s showing in all the nominations. Jaws will hit the floor if they say anything other than ‘The Pitt.’”

When it comes to comedy, Hall wasn’t so sure.

He said, “Three months ago, I would have told you slam dunk, this was ‘Hacks’ win. But then the little Apple TV show came along, ‘Widow’s Bay,’ and it has just taken the industry by storm.”

Elizabeth weighed in, “I don’t know who’s winning because it's ‘Hacks’ final season. It is a beloved show.”

Hall added, “Season 5 was maybe their best season ever.”

Wagmeister continued, “It was amazing. This is one where it feels like it’s ‘Widow’s Bay’ right now, but I really think it could go to either one.”

Derek asked about the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.

Gerrad insisted, “This is ‘The Pitt’ train. I mean, Noah Wyle is just, you know, he is the center of this show. And he’s also nominated for directing. He’s the show’s only directing nomination. So, he could be a double. Well, he’ll be a triple winner because he’s a producer on the show. So, it could be a big, big night for Noah Wyle.”

What about Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series?

Hall said, “I feel like all of the momentum right now is behind Rhea Seehorn for ‘Pluribus.’ She’s just incredible.”

Elizabeth sees Matthew Rhys taking home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for “Widow’s Bay.”

She said, “It is his year. As we said, ‘Widow’s Bay’ is the thing right now… It has such a huge fan base. It’s really kind of taken the internet by storm, but also taken critics by storm. And I just think ‘Widow’s Bay’ has so much momentum behind them.”

Jean Smart is the favorite to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for “Hacks.”

Wagmeister pointed out, “If she won for ‘Hacks,’ their fifth and final season, she would become the only woman in Emmys history to win for every single season of a series.”

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay is set to host this year, and Gerrad said, “Mariska is a really funny person and I don’t think we get to see that enough. So, I’m really excited.”