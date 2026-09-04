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“Wizards of Waverly Place” star David Henrie is a dad again!

Henrie’s wife Maria Cahill welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Peter.

Maria announced the happy news on David’s Instagram.

She wrote, “Hi guys! Maria here. David graciously let me take over his phone to write our ‘baby is finally here’ announcement post. Peter Henrie was born September 2nd, taking his own sweet time, a week late, at a whopping 10lbs 4oz. God bless a woman’s pelvis. Truly.”

Maria called Peter their “rainbow baby” since he was born after they lost their daughter Isabel.

Maria shared, “November of 2023, we buried Isabel. I lost her in my second trimester to a bacteria in severe food poisoning that was literally the most traumatic experience of my life: home alone, kids asleep in the rooms next door, David on a flight. Complete nightmare fuel for the next three years. This birth has been nothing short of redemptive for our family, especially our kids who prayed every single day quite directly and (slightly) morbidly ‘that Peter doesn’t die.’ We are so immensely grateful that he’s here.”

Cahill also showed some love for women dealing with infertility.

She wrote, “A lot of primary, secondary and unexplained types of infertility journeys are silent, unseen and lonely for the countless women who experience them. Women, for example, who are asked ‘when are you having kids’ when all they want is nothing more but don’t want/feel the need to explain to someone the entire story.”

“Thinking of you women today - your stories, like mine, are not defined by these struggles or by the amount of kids we can or can’t have. September 2nd was a massive day of redemption for our family, and we praying today specifically for all you who are looking for your own redemptive birth, whatever that looks like for your family,” Maria went on. “Sending you a big hug ❤️.”

In April, the couple announced they were expecting again.

At the time, David wrote on Instagram, “SURPRISE! Figured this moment was as good as ever to share the good news… Maria is 5 months pregnant!”