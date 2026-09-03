Theo James Reacts to Meghan Markle ‘The Gentlemen’ Casting Rumors (Exclusive)

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Theo James chatted with “Extra” about Season 2 of Guy Ritchie’s action-comedy “The Gentlemen.”

He spoke about his character Eddie’s challenges this season, saying, “I wanted to see him be tempted by the dark side in a way, you know, pulled into ego, power, and the ability to enact violence. He’s not just a kind of moral guy trying to do his best. He gets he gets seduced by power.”

Viewers also see the family evolve. Theo explained, “We start to see this kind of [incompetent] dysfunctional family evolve into a proper crime family which is also fun.”

Theo also reacted to rumors about Meghan Markle possibly joining the show for Season 3.

James joked, “No, Prince Harry is playing one of my love interests. So that's the Meghan Markle thing..."

While there have been rumors James could be in the running to play the next James Bond, he shared why he took himself out of consideration.

Theo said, “I think every British actor or non-British actor seems to be linked at the moment. It's great rumor circling. I think everyone, you know, it's a big part of kind of cinematic culture."

He continued, "I’ve always said with a character like that, I think what you sacrifice in terms of privacy and reality of life are too large a thing to take, you know? When you have children and you have a vaguely normal life, I think it would be too complicated a world to step into.”