Celebrity News September 03, 2026
‘The Bachelor’ Alum Peter Weber & GF Jadeyn Carr Expecting Twins
“The Bachelor” alum Peter Weber is going to be a dad!
On Thursday, Weber announced that he’s expecting twins with girlfriend Jadeyn Carr.
Along with a series of photos, they wrote, “1 + 1 = 4 ♥️.”
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In one photo, Pete is seen kissing Jadeyn’s growing baby bump.
The pregnancy news comes just weeks after Peter hard-launched their relationship on Instagram.
At the time, Peter didn’t tag Jadeyn, but he included a loved-up pic with her.
During Peter’s “Bachelor” season, he chose Hannah Ann Sluss, but they split before the finale aired. He briefly dated runner-up Madison Prewett before moving on with fifth-place contestant Kelley Flanagan.
Weber and Flanagan dated on and off from 2020-2023.