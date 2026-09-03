Celebrity News September 03, 2026
‘The Bachelor’ Alum Autumn Waggoner Engaged to Andrew Winter
“The Bachelor” alum Autumn Waggoner is getting married!
Days ago, Waggoner announced her engagement to Andrew Winter.
Alongside a series of engagement photos, she shared on Instagram, “First signs of winter…. 💍❄️”
Winter popped the question with an oval-cut diamond in a park-like setting in St. Louis.
After seeing the post, “Bachelor” alum Daisy Kent commented, “SO PERFECT!!! I love you 🥹🤍 going to be the most beautiful bride.”
Host Jesse Palmer wrote, “CONGRATS!!!! 🥳”
The engagement comes less than six months after Autumn made it official with Andrew.
In her first post with him, she gushed, "In a winter wonderland.”
Autumn appeared on Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor,” in which he proposed to Kelsey Anderson.