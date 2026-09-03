Celebrity News September 03, 2026
Sandra Bullock Makes Rare Comment on Dating 3 Years After Losing BF Bryan Randall
Sandra Bullock, 62, just revealed that her daughter Laila, 13, is ready for her mom to open her heart a bit!
Bullock made the rare comment about dating three years after her boyfriend Bryan Randall died in 2023 following a long battle with ALS.
While chatting with Kylie Kelce on the “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, Sandra said Laila has some dating stipulations for her.
“She said I needed to date, but only someone where they can get stuff,” Bullock explained.
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The actress then clarified with her daughter, “So I said, ‘A rapper, a basketball player? That’s the parameters? Like, what is it?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah.’”
At another point in the podcast, Sandra said Laila can be “brutal.”
Bullock recalled, “I was getting on a Zoom and she walked by and she was like, ‘You know you can put a filter on that!’ I was like, ‘What?’”
Sandra said Laila added, “You know you can make yourself look better.”
She said Laila then took care of it for her, revealing, “And it was literally, like, someone taking Vaseline and smeared on the lens and put a sheet in front of my face.”