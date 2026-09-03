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Sandra Bullock, 62, just revealed that her daughter Laila, 13, is ready for her mom to open her heart a bit!

Bullock made the rare comment about dating three years after her boyfriend Bryan Randall died in 2023 following a long battle with ALS.

While chatting with Kylie Kelce on the “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, Sandra said Laila has some dating stipulations for her.

“She said I needed to date, but only someone where they can get stuff,” Bullock explained.

The actress then clarified with her daughter, “So I said, ‘A rapper, a basketball player? That’s the parameters? Like, what is it?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah.’”

At another point in the podcast, Sandra said Laila can be “brutal.”

Bullock recalled, “I was getting on a Zoom and she walked by and she was like, ‘You know you can put a filter on that!’ I was like, ‘What?’”

Sandra said Laila added, “You know you can make yourself look better.”