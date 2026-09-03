Mark Wahlberg Shares Wife’s Reaction to His ‘By Any Means’ Mob Look (Exclusive)

Paramount Pictures

Mark Wahlberg and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are dishing on their crime thriller “By Any Means,” which is based on the true story of mobster Greg Scarpa.

“Extra” spoke with the two about the movie, which centers on the notorious mafia hitman (Wahlberg) and the young Black FBI agent (Abdul-Mateen) who teams up with him to investigate the murders of civil rights leaders in 1966 Mississippi.

Wahlberg met with the hitman’s family while researching his character.

He shared, “For me, spending time with Greg Jr., with Linda… it just humanized Greg… We had spent a lot of time together and really got to know each other. They knew how committed we were, trying to really get it right and the sensitivity and respect that we would approach the material. When they saw me in the hair and makeup and wardrobe, they just kept going, ‘Oh, my God, he looks like Daddy.’ It was like, ‘Wow, I’ve never heard anybody call, you know, the Grim Reaper ‘Daddy.’ Look, he grew up in that world. He lived that life and that was what he knew.”

“He did what he needed to survive. As much as he loved his son, his son was going to follow in his footsteps,” Wahlberg added. “That was a lot for me to digest and try to understand, but seeing that he was still this loving, caring father and husband, that was a very interesting aspect.”

As for what his own family thought seeing him in full hair and makeup, Wahlberg revealed, “My wife was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, stop it.’ Then she started doing the accent, you know, because I was always kind of talking, working on the accent a lot… She just started telling me, ‘Shut your mouth. Shut your mouth.’ That was the line she picked up.”

Mark, who had flirted with the idea of playing Scarpa in a biopic in the past, said he was “blown away” by director Elegance Bratton’s vision, as well as the script.

Mark also praised Yahya, saying, “You need somebody like Yahya who could anchor the entire movie and put the movie not heir shoulders and carry it.”

Yahya played a composite character, so he had more “freedom.”

He explained, “I could go in and I could do the research about what it was like to be a Black FBI agent in the 1960s… sort of pick and choose what it was that I wanted to put on, you know, in terms of his character, his personality, his pedigree… I had the luxury of just really picking and choosing the best of the best and sort of creating who this character would be.”

Since they share much of the screen together, how did they build chemistry?

Yahya said, “When two people are really committed to the part, committed to making the film, you know, be the best, then it’s easy to just lean in, trust one another, and to see what we have… We were really fortunate that the chemistry was good."

Mark added, “You either have chemistry or you don’t. He has a very similar approach to the work… We’ve got a certain amount of time to really kind of nail this thing down, and we’re only as good as the guy next to us.”