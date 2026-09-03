Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth Expecting Baby #4

Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar is expanding her family!

On Tuesday, Duggar announced that she and her husband Austin Forsyth are expecting their fourth child.

In a post on Instagram, Joy-Anna wrote, “So much joy, so much excitement, and so much love for this little one already. God knew we needed you 🤍.”

Joy-Anna revealed that their little one is “coming 2027.”

Duggar also included pics of Austin cradling her growing baby bump in front of their fireplace. She also included a pic of Austin holding a sonogram.

The photos were taken by their kids Gideon, 8, and Evelyn, 5.

Joy-Anna and Austin are also the parents of son Gunner, 3.

Earlier this year, Joy-Anna and Austin took on rumors that they were expecting another baby on Joy-Anna’s sister Jinger Duggar’s podcast “The Jinger and Jeremy Podcast.”

When Jinger’s husband Jeremy Vuolo asked if they had a baby on the way, Austin answered, “Not yet.”

Joy-Anna commented, “[If you go on] Instagram, that is the case.”