Jennifer Aniston Interviews BF Jim Curtis About His Health Issues

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Jennifer Aniston sat down with her boyfriend Jim Curtis on Wednesday at the 92nd Street Y in NYC to talk about his new book, “The Book of Possibility.”

Curtis, 50, opened up about the ”ultimate low” in his life, when he found out in his twenties that he had lesions on his spinal cord. The lesions caused nerve damage and partial paralysis.

He recalled, “I found myself in the hospital one night because I was having such severe pain in my body, and in a New York City emergency room, I was there for 13 hours, and it was maybe 2:00 a.m. and the nurse came, and I said, ‘Is the doctor going to see me? What are you working me up for?’ And she said, ‘A diagnosis right there.’ And it was a really scary diagnosis.”

Jim recalled looking up the diagnosis while still in the hospital and could feel his body “freeze and seize up with the fear of what Google had to say about it.”

Curtis said he told himself, “Tomorrow, everything changes.”

He said over time he was able to find a new perspective and he hopes others can, too.

“What I’m saying is that you don’t have to live as the victim. You don’t have to live in your suffering,” and insisted you “can become your power.”

He confessed that before accepting his own diagnosis, he would lie about it.

“I would say I got into a motorcycle accident,” Curtis said. “I was so shameful that I had a medical condition. I was broken in some way. I thought the motorcycle accident was at least a little macho.”

Eventually he got to a place of “self-acceptance and self-love.”