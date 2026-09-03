Feminist Icon Gloria Steinem Dies at 92

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Gloria Steinem, a journalist who was the iconic leader of the feminist movement, has died.

Ms. Magazine confirmed the news on their website, writing, “Gloria Steinem, the pioneering feminist journalist, activist and cofounder of Ms. magazine, died Sept. 2, 2026, at age 92. For more than half a century, Steinem helped bring feminist ideas, voices and movements into the mainstream through journalism, organizing and activism — and helped build Ms. into what it remains today: not simply a magazine, but a movement. She continued working for equality until the end of her life.”

A message on her Instagram page also shared, “Yesterday, Gloria Steinem passed away peacefully at her home in New York City, surrounded by some of the many who loved her. Gloria’s near-century on earth were years well-lived, and she continued working for equality until the very end.”

The post continued, “Gloria’s greatest gift was her ability to listen to others, to make others feel seen and heard. Her words, actions, and example gave people permission to be their truest selves. Gloria lived true to her independent spirit, always with curiosity and a great sense of humor.”

“She spent her recent years doing the two things she loved most: being in community with others and writing. She has welcomed hundreds of guests into her living room for Talking Circles, a tradition she insisted will continue long after she is no longer with us.”

The post also shared this quote from Gloria's forthcoming book “An Unexpected Life”: “I have now lived for more than fifty years in this brownstone, in rooms that have witnessed lives before mine, and will know others after I am gone.”

The message continued, “This book, along with her commitment to her home becoming a center for social justice movements, are among the many gifts Gloria has given the world with the hope they have ripple effects for generations to come. Gloria often quoted the adage: ‘The flap of a butterfly’s wing can change the weather hundreds of miles away.’”

“Gloria loved the tradition of lighting signal fires on hills to light the way to the other side of the mountain. Lighting your own candle for Gloria makes you part of this global and celestial community circle.”

The post closed with, “In lieu of flowers, Gloria has asked that those wishing to honor her with a gift, may make a donation to Gloria’s Foundation.”

Amy Schumer reacted to the post, writing, “Gloria 🔥🔥🔥 forever with us everyday.”

Ann Curry shared, “Thank you Gloria. You once told me in an interview that it was your mother’s suffering that first moved you to take action for the rights of women. May you now be in her embrace. How the lives of so many shine a little brighter because you were in this world. With respect, ann.”