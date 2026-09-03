Celebrity News September 03, 2026
Diddy’s Release Date Moves Yet Again
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ release date has changed again.
His release date is now listed as February 5, 2028, by the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey.
In July, Combs’ date was moved up to January 24 from February 24 after his alleged involvement in a prison fight.
Then, it was moved back to February 20, 2028.
In October, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months, with 14 months considered time served after Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution (Mann Act Transportation), but not guilty on alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.