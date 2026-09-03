Anderson .Paak & Jae Lin Reach Divorce Settlement (Report)

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Anderson .Paak is one step closer to single-man status.

He has reached a divorce settlement with his ex-wife Jae Lin, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, Anderson filed court papers to inform the court that an agreement has been hashed out regarding property, support, and custody.

Anderson is just waiting for a judge to sign off.

More than two years ago, he filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage.

He cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split, and asked that neither be awarded spousal support.

The former couple shares two minor sons, Soul and Shine, and the Grammy winner asked for joint physical and legal custody.

No separation date was listed, but the papers did reveal when they got married: November 23, 2010. It was previously thought they tied the knot in 2011.

He previously told “The Breakfast Club” that he had met Chang, a gospel-rock singer from South Korea, at a music class, where he was working as a musician.

In the same interview he revealed he was married once before, but called Jaylyn the “only wife that matters.”