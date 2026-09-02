‘Zombies’ Star Carla Jeffery Dead at 33

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Disney Channel actress Carla Jeffery has died at the age of 33.

Jeffrey’s talent agency Alexanders Talent Management announced the news on Instagram.

On Wednesday, they wrote, “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Carla Jeffery.”

“For more than 20 years, we had the privilege of watching her grow into a beautiful, vibrant, and incredibly talented woman whose radiant smile could light up any room,” they continued. “We will remember her infectious smile, her laughter, her talent, and the beautiful light she carried everywhere she went.”

The agency brought the focus to Jeffery’s family, writing, “Our deepest love and condolences are with Carla’s family and loved ones. We ask that their privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time."

They ended the statement by writing, “Rest beautifully, Carla. You will be deeply missed and forever loved. 🤍.”

Jeffery’s cause of death is currently unknown, but the agency revealed that she died on Tuesday.