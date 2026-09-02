Why Beaches Turks and Caicos Is the Perfect Tropical Getaway

You don’t have to be a celebrity to vacation like one!

Travel guru Adam Duckworth, president and founder of Travelmation, tells us why Beaches Turks and Caicos is perfect for a tropical getaway!

He told “Extra’s” Derek Hough, “It is a wonderful all-inclusive property,” with lots to keep you and your party entertained!

“There’s 23 bars and restaurants on site,” he said. “There’s a 45,000 square-foot water park. There’s all kinds of activities, from splash pads to shore excursions to snorkeling to scubaing. People love going because there’s something for everyone and you have to see Beaches Turks.”

Plus, Duckworth said the resort's all-new Treasure Beach Village boasts “over 100 multi-suite rooms that you and your party can stay in.”

Adam highlighted accommodations with “extra special” features, too.

He said one is the Crystal Sky four-bedroom reserve villa.

“This thing is 2,600 square feet, multiple rooms for everybody to spread out, and I love that this thing has a pool that is only accessible by people in this room right on the beach and right on the ocean,” he said. “It also has a telescope on the top floor so you can stargaze at night.”

Duckworth highlighted another gem, saying, “The other one, which is even bigger, if you can imagine, the Chairman’s Penthouse Suite, 2,800 square feet and the real focal point in this suite is this massive staircase.”

He said the larger rentals are as big as houses, telling Derek, “It’s epic. Literally, it’s larger than my home — which is awesome.”