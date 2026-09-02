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Two months ago, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift tied the knot in a “magical” wedding. Now, he’s admitting there is one thing he would change about the magical night if he could.

On a new episode of the “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis revealed, “I wish it could have lasted even longer than it did. It felt like it just happened in the blink of an eye.”

Jason joked, “They kicked us out.”

Travis quipped, “Well, once the drinks stopped being served, everyone kinda just starts to, you know, mosey out.”

On July 3, Travis and Taylor held their wedding at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Kelce shared, “We wanted to do it somewhere where we could have a very intimate and genuine setting without a lot of distractions. And we needed it to be a private feel. And MSG went above and beyond to give us that.”

Their wedding was officiated by Adam Sandler, Travis’ “Happy Gilmore 2” co-star.

Giving a shout-out to Adam, Travis said, “He has been just the f**king best person on this planet. And for him to be up for getting ordained in the state of New York and marrying me and Taylor in the way he did, in the very, you know, Sandman style and giving us more than we could have ever imagined in that moment, knowing that, it was the biggest night of both of our lives. It was, it was absolutely insane, man.”

Jason shared his reaction to the funny man being the officiant, saying, “When you said Adam was gonna be officiating the wedding, I initially, I was like, ‘Man, he’s gonna be hilarious.’ But it wasn’t until, like, right before the wedding that I realized, ‘Oh, my God, he’s gonna crush this because there’s — well, I mean, obviously, he’s an entertainer and he’s hilarious, but there’s a sweetness in everything Adam does, like, all of his movies. And, like, there’s a degree of it that I think really resonates with officiating a wedding.”

The wedding was attended by countless stars, including Brad Pitt, Dakota Johnson, Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper, Reese Witherspoon, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks and Tom Brady.

Travis recalled, “It was so cool to see how everybody interacted, and with no phones comes people not having to be on guard and feel that whatever that feeling is for everyone.”

“It makes everyone be in the moment and be present,” Kelce added. “And it was it was so cool seeing everyone from my childhood, not only mesh with Taylor and her childhood and her family and friends and people that she works with, to who we’ve come in counter with over our career and who we just admire as people and have become good friends with now.”