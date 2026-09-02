Tim Curry’s Cause of Death Revealed

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Tim Curry’s cause of death has been revealed a week after the “Rocky Horror” star died at 80.

According to Los Angeles County Department of Public Health docs obtained by People magazine, Curry died from coronary artery disease.

A history of stroke and kidney cancer were listed as conditions that contributed to his death, but weren’t underlying causes.

The docs also state that no operations were performed for any of the listed conditions.

Curry, 80, died at his Toluca Lake, California, according to his friend and manager Marcia Hurwitz.

The actor had used a wheelchair since a major 2012 stroke he suffered during a massage.

Curry was best known for playing Dr. Frank-N-Furter in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

His other most famous film role was as the butler Wadsworth in 1985’s “Clue.” A box-office bomb at the time, the film has — like “Rocky Horror” — acquired a massive following in the ensuing 40 years.

Some of his other film work includes playing Rooster (the nasty brother of Carol Burnett’s Miss Hannigan) in John Huston’s “Annie” (1982), “Legend” (1985) with Tom Cruise, “Oscar” (1991), “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” (1992; Curry, Catherine O’Hara and Brenda Fricker from that film’s cast have all died this year), “Muppet Treasure Island” (1996), “The Hunt for Red October” (1990), “The Three Musketeers” (1993), “The Shadow” (1994), “Congo”(1995), and “Addams Family Reunion” (1998) as Gomez, replacing Raul Julia.

His last film was 2024’s “Stream.”

On TV, he was Pennywise in the 1990 miniseries of Stephen King’s “IT,” was Emmy-nominated for a 1993 episode of “Tales from the Crypt,” and won a Daytime Emmy for “Peter Pan & the Pirates” in 1991.

The latter was an example of his extensive voice-acting work, which also included “The Adventures of Don Coyote and Sancho Panda” (1990-1993), “The Pirates of Dark Water” (1991-1993), “FernGully: The Last Rainforest” (1992), “Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa” (1992-1993), “Dinosaurs” (1992-1994), “Sonic the Hedgehog” (1994), “Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad” (1994-1995), “Gargoyles” (1995-1996), “Mighty Ducks” (1996-1997), “Aaahh!!! Real Monsters” (1994-1997), “Voltron: The Third Dimension” (1998-2000), Nigel Thornberry on “The Wild Thornberrys” (1998-2004), “Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja” (2012-2014) and dozens more.

He was a series regular on the short-lived “Over the Top” (1997) with Annie Potts, about a fired soap star.