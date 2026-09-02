Tiger Woods Loses License for 5 Years After Pleading Guilty to Reckless Driving

MEGA

Tiger Woods, 50, was spotted entering the Martin County Courthouse today with girlfriend Vanessa Trump by his side.

The L.A. Times reports that once inside he agreed to a plea deal stemming from his Florida crash in March.

The pro golfer entered a guilty plea to reckless driving and refusal to submit to a lawful urinalysis test, according to the paper.

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As a result, Woods’ license will be suspended for five years and he must pay a $1,000 fine.

The news comes months after People magazine reported Tiger checked into a rehab in Switzerland from April through early May.

Initially, just after the March rollover crash, Tiger pleaded not guilty to charges of DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ at the time, Tiger waived arraignment and requested a jury trial.

After his not guilty plea, Woods released a statement on X. He wrote, “I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.”

“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally,” Tiger went on. “I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Woods was found with “two white pills inside [his] left side pant pocket,” which were “revealed to be hydrocodone.”

Hydrocodone is an opioid used for pain management and as a cough suppressant.

When asked if he took any prescription medications, he replied, “I take a few.”

Responding officers “observed several signs of impairment” while talking to Woods, who was described as “lethargic and slow.”

Woods agreed to some sobriety tests, and the officers noted that he was “limping and stumbling to the right.”

Officers also observed that Woods’ eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” and that his pupils were “extremely dilated” when he took off his sunglasses.

While it was noted he was “extremely alert during the investigation,” Woods was also “sweating profusely” while sitting in the back of a vehicle — even with the cold air running.

In May 2017, Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after falling asleep behind the wheel in Florida.

A toxicology report revealed that Woods had multiple drugs in his system, including hydrocodone, hydromorphone, alprazolam, zolpidem, and delta-9 carboxy THC.