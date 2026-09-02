Sarah Jane Nader Reveals Sister Brooks Nader’s ‘DWTS’ Advice (Exclusive)

Disney/Andrew Eccles

Sarah Jane Nader is pairing up with Hailey Bills Season 35 of “Dancing with the Stars"!

The ladies chatted with "Extra's" Derek Hough after the full cast reveal on "GMA."

Sarah Jane is appearing on the show, just two years after sister Brooks Nader competed and infamously dated her partner Gleb Savchenko.

Sarah Jane kept it real about Brooks' advice, saying, “She said not to do everything she did.”

As for Brooks’ reaction to her joining the show, Sarah Jane shared, “She just called me. She’s freaking out. She’s like momagering so hard. She’s like, ‘Oh, caption this. Do that.’ I told Hailey she’s gonna have to watch out 'cause she’s coming for us.”

Hailey laughed, “She’s already on all my comments.”

Sarah Jane and Hailey also dished on rehearsals and said they’re bringing the “hot feminine energy” to the show!

It’s Hailey’s first year as a “DWTS” pro after being part of the troupe last season.

Sarah Jane said they're “having so much fun" together, adding, “Hailey’s a great teacher. We like are laughing the whole time, but she’ll also be serious and like stern when we lock in.”