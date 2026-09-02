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President Donald Trump has no problem with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the U.S.

Us Weekly reports that Trump was asked about the couple’s move back to the U.K. by reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

He replied, “I’m happy about it,” insisting, “I was not a fan.”

Trump added that if he was the royal family he would “not have taken them back, frankly.”

Sharing his opinion further, Trump said, “I thought they treated the royal family with great disrespect. I didn’t like it. I didn’t like the way she acted. I thought she was terribly disrespectful to the Queen [Elizabeth II] and to King Charles.”

Harry and Meghan reportedly touched down in the U.K. last week.

Previously, People magazine reported the couple and their children were relocating to a non-royal, private home in time for Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, to start school there this month.

The couple will keep their home in Montecito, California, and their vacation home in Portugal.

The publication added that King Charles learned of Harry’s plans days earlier and welcomed the idea of seeing more of his son's family, reporting that those gatherings will be private and in a personal capacity.

The King reportedly made it clear that Harry and Meghan will still be considered private citizens and non-working royals after they stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and left the U.K.

The news of Harry and Meghan’s move comes weeks after they reunited with Charles.

In July, Buckingham Palace confirmed to People that Harry, Meghan, and their children met with the King and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House, the King’s country estate in Gloucestershire, England.

The meeting marked Charles’ first time seeing the kids in four years, when Harry and his family attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Despite Harry’s meeting with his dad, his royal rift with Prince William is still going strong.