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Lionel Richie, 77, has reportedly been discharged from a St. Louis hospital after checking himself in for tests.

A source told People magazine that Richie — who is already back home in L.A. — is “doing great” after his hospitalization.

A few days ago, TMZ reported that Richie was undergoing cardiac tests.

According to the outlet, Richie asked for a chair to sit on while performing his last song at the concert on Saturday night.

Richie is in the middle of his tour with Earth, Wind, and Fire.

A few months ago, Lionel was hospitalized after struggling onstage at a concert in Minnesota.

He told concertgoers that he was suffering a dizzy spell before cutting the concert short.

United Center posted a message on Instagram to let fans know, “Under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health, Lionel Richie has postponed his next two shows on Friday, June 26 in Chicago, IL and Saturday, June 27 in Columbus, OH.”