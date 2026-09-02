Katie Holmes Goes Instagram Official with BF Jason Bard Yarmosky

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Katie Holmes is leveling up in her relationship with Jason Bard Yarmosky!

On Tuesday, Holmes made it Instagram official with Yarmosky.

Alongside a pic of them cozying up to each other, Holmes gushed, “Happy Birthday to the best of the best…❤️ @jasonbardyarmosky.”

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Katie and Jason first sparked dating rumors in July after they were spotted holding hands at an East Hampton screening of “The Invite.”

At the time, a source told People magazine, “He was whispering in her ear, and she was laughing. They seemed very easy together and there was a smile on her face all night. They sat together during the movie. She had her head on his shoulder at one point. They looked very cute.”

TMZ reported that Katie and Jason met at a Tribute Film Festival dinner in June.

The insider shared with People, “They went on a date shortly after and she finds him interesting. Katie has always been drawn to people who are creative. She loves being around people who are passionate about what they do. She enjoys learning and experiencing new things.”