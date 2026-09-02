Julia Stiles Says ‘DWTS’ Is ‘a Dream’ as Longtime Superfan, Talks Joining TikTok (Exclusive)

Disney/Andrew Eccles

Julia Stiles is taking her “Save the Last Dance” moves to “Dancing with the Stars”!

She and partner Ezra Sosa chatted with “Extra’s” Derek Hough after the cast reveal on "GMA."

“I’m just overflowing with joy,” she said. “This is a dream.”

She said of competing, “I just want to have fun and I feel like if I’m having fun, then the audience will too.”

Julia told Derek, who is a judge on the show, “And I'm going to be dancing in front of you! Like, I’ve been watching you since you were a competitor fangirling.”

Ezra shared his excitement for the season, saying, “I feel so lucky just to have her but also just to help her guide her on this journey of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’”

Of Julia’s status as a superfan, he said, “I think it makes it that much more special. I’m seeing someone's dreams come into fruition and that makes this journey that much more enjoyable.”

As for what Stiles is looking forward to the most, she said, “I do love a cha-cha, but I’m excited for our first dance because I just want to get started. Like, the anticipation has been a lot. So, I just like want to dive into it.”

Julia also dished on finally joining TikTok and how Ezra is helping her out with social media!

“I think Ezra… has to explain a lot to me,” she said, smiling.

Ezra added, “Her posting her first TikTok. We sat down and I was like, ‘Do you want me to do it?’ She goes, ‘No, I want you to show me.’ So, she wants to grow with TikTok. So, that makes me very happy.”

See the full cast list here!