Celebrity News September 02, 2026
John Lennon & Yoko Ono’s Son Sean Welcomes First Child
Sean Ono Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, is a first-time dad!
The 50-year old just welcomed a baby boy with his partner Charlotte Kemp Muhl, 39.
Ono Lennon shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, “Okay so…Charlotte and I would like to announce that was have indeed created a Human Bean!”
He added, “His name is, Aurelius!”
Sean included a sweet family photo of the couple holding their newborn in a black-and-white striped onesie.
Ono Lennon also shared a pic of himself holding the little one and a pic of Charlotte snuggling Aurelius in a hospital bed with the caption, “Baby Momma!”
Charlotte shared as carousel of images on her account, writing, “We made a human! Am convinced DNA is agentic alien quaternary code. The sleep deprivation only adds to the surrealism… Burping technique tips welcome. Been playing him Aphex Twin and Stravinsky. Meconium (newborn stool) is crazy.”
Celebrities, including Sean’s brother Julian, took to the comments to congratulate the couple.
Julian, John’s son with his first wife Cynthia, dropped four heart emojis. Sean replied, “Uncle Jules!”
People magazine reports Sean and Charlotte met at Coachella in 2005 and began dating in 2007.
They are both musicians and have worked together on projects like their band Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger.
Sean’s father John was murdered in 1980, when Sean was just 5. Lennon wrote the sweet song “Beautiful Boy” for Sean. The song was included on John and Yoko’s “Double Fantasy” album, which was released weeks before John’s death.
Yoko has two other grandchildren, her daughter Kyoko Chan Cox’s kids Emi and Jack. Kyoko is Ono’s daughter with her second husband, to whom she was married twice in the ‘60s.