Hanson’s Taylor Hanson Is Facing His Fears on ‘DWTS’ (Exclusive)

Disney/Andrew Eccles

Taylor Hanson is MMMbop-ing to the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom!

Fans know Taylor from his music group Hanson, which also features his brothers Isaac and Zac. They shot to the top of the charts in 1997 with their hit song “MMMBop.”

He and his pro partner Britt Stewart chatted with “Extra’s” Derek Hough, with Taylor speaking about helping others by stepping out of his comfort zone.

“I really have virtually no dance experience. And I think that’s part of the whole quest… One of the things I love about this is being able to be an example of facing your fear. I mean, it’s scary, like, I’m gonna go learn to dance in front of the world.”

He added, “I’ve spent a lot of time behind a keyboard… so this is a huge leap and I’m a fan of learning by doing.”

Britt said of Taylor, “It’s been incredible. I mean, yes, he doesn’t really have that dance experience, but as a student and someone that is very teachable, and I’m really excited to create for him… I just feel very honored to have that responsibility to curate this journey for him.”

Stewart added, “We actually have a ton in common, and so it’s also very enjoyable.”

When it comes to a team name, they plan to let the fans choose!

Taylor said, “The Internet needs to tell us!,” adding that in his world it's a “huge faux pas to name yourself.”

Derek insisted that “MMMBop” has to be part of the team name, but Taylor said, “This is a new world… the team is Brit and Taylor.”

See the full cast list here!