Television September 02, 2026
‘DWTS’ Season 35 Cast Revealed! Giada De Laurentiis, Harry Shum Jr., Julia Stiles & More
Find out who is competing on Season 35 of "Dancing with the Stars"!
On Wednesday, “Good Morning America” announced the cast, featuring reality stars, actors, athletes, and more.
Teaming up for a chance at the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy are:
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum Tatyana Ali and partner Jan Ravnik
Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess
Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten
“The Rookie” star Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy
Paralympic track and field gold medalist Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach
Olympic figure skater gold medalist Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov
Singer Taylor Hanson of Hanson and Britt Stewart
Reality star Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas
“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Conner Leavitt and Adele Zaikman
Reality star Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong
“Love Thy Nader” star Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills
Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson and Emma Slater
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” star Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson
“Grey’s Anatomy” star Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson
Actress Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa
Comedian and podcaster Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold
Season 35 judges will include Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and “Extra” host Derek Hough, while hosts will be Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro.
“DWTS” will return with a two-night premiere Tuesday, September 15 and Wednesday Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC and Disney+. Fans can stream the show the next day on Hulu.