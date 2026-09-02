Celebrity News September 02, 2026
Christy Knowings’ Cause of Death Revealed
Weeks ago, news broke about “All That” star Christy Knowings’ death.
Now, her cause of death has been released.
According to the death certificate obtained by People magazine, Knowings died of cardiac arrest.
The conditions leading to Knowings’ death were listed as acute hypoxic respiratory failure and status asthmaticus. The underlying cause was asthma.
Knowings died four days after she was admitted to the hospital.
‘All That’ Star Christy Knowings Dies at 46 (Report)View Story
TMZ reported that Knowings suffered an asthma attack, which left her with brain damage. Her family then decided to take her off life support and she passed away at age 46.
Her “All That” co-star Kenan Thompson shared an Instagram photo of Christy and wrote, “Man this one hit hard!!! Rest well Christy!!! Never could have imagined this day!! Sending so much love to her family!! She was a real one and one of the funniest people out here!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!! Show @christyknowings some love y’all!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾❤️❤️❤️😢.”