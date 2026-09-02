Christy Knowings’ Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Weeks ago, news broke about “All That” star Christy Knowings’ death.

Now, her cause of death has been released.

According to the death certificate obtained by People magazine, Knowings died of cardiac arrest.

The conditions leading to Knowings’ death were listed as acute hypoxic respiratory failure and status asthmaticus. The underlying cause was asthma.

Knowings died four days after she was admitted to the hospital.

TMZ reported that Knowings suffered an asthma attack, which left her with brain damage. Her family then decided to take her off life support and she passed away at age 46.