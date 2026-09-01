'The Pitt’ Season 3: Everything Noah Wyle & the Cast Have Revealed!

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Noah Wyle and the cast of “The Pitt” are hard at work on Season 3, and we’ve got your prognosis for what’s in store!

Dr. Robby, played by Noah, is back from a much-needed sabbatical, but is he a changed man?

“Extra” recently spoke with Noah, who teased, “He’s a little healthier. He’s a little happier.”

Noah kept it real, saying, “That only lasts a couple hours and then he’s back to his depressed self. For a couple hours there, we’re really rooting for him.”

The season is taking place in November.

Wyle noted, “It changes the nature of the cases that we see. People are turning their heat on for the first time. There’s accidents on the road.”

Victoria Javadi, played by Shabana Azeez, is officially transferring out of the emergency department and considering emergency psychiatry.