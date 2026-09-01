Television September 01, 2026
‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Season 5 Lineup Includes Tom Cruise
It will be a star-studded “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Season 5!
Jennifer will be sitting down with the one-and-only Tom Cruise, who’s making his first-ever appearance on the daytime show.
Cruise will be discussing his new film “Digger.”
Additional guests who will be appearing on the show this season include Jamie Foxx, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Riz Ahmed, Tyler Perry, Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow!
“America’s Got Talent” trio Mel B. Howie Mandel and Terry Crews are also set to appear this season.
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns September 14.