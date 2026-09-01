Sandra Bullock & Nicole Kidman Joke They’re a ‘Baby Train Wreck’ Together (Exclusive)

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Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock chatted with “Extra’s” special correspondent Lawrence Zarian about “Practical Magic 2.”

They reflected on reuniting after almost 30 years and their chemistry as the Owens sisters.

Sandra said, “We didn’t create it... We hadn't seen each other for several decades except for bumping in on a red carpet.. It just happened.”

The co-stars laughed and talked over each other, as Sandra said, “It’s a mess. It's a train wreck. It’s a baby train wreck that we just allow to happen.”

Nicole said of picking up where they left off, “We didn’t fight it. We just allow whatever happens to happen, and that is, that's us."

Sandra also spoke about using what’s happened in her life to inform her performance.

“So, you just have to take all these gifts of life and bring them with you and share them and apply them and… if you really lean into them and allow yourself to take in what has happened in life, it does something amazing to your ability to love, and love doesn’t just become, like, ‘Oh, I want to find love or fall in love’… It’s giving it and feeling it.”

She added, “I don't need anybody to come and give it because I'm just feeling it… I think that’s what's nice about the story, too, is that you just are who you are and you feel it.”

Pointing at Nicole she continued, “You get to look in those beautiful blues and have your moment of sisterhood and just bring it all with you.”