Rob Reiner’s Son Jake Quietly Married Fiancée Maria Gilfillan

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Jake Reiner, 35, and his fiancée Maria Gilfillan, also in her 30s, have tied the knot less than a year after the tragic loss of his parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

TMZ reports they quietly wed in a small ceremony in early August.

Days ago, Jake was spotted wearing a wedding band during his interview with KABC-TV‘s Marc Cota-Robles.

In December, Jake’s brother Nick Reiner was arrested after their parents were found fatally stabbed in their Los Angeles home. In August, Nick was indicted for the murders, with charges also including a lying-in-wait special circumstance allegation. He pleaded not guilty.

In the interview with KABC-TV, Jake shared, “Nobody really understands what it’s like to go through something like that until you’re living it. It’s been eight months. It feels like eight years at the same time. And it also feels like eight minutes because every moment that I wake up, I’m reminded of my reality.”

Jake, who has a sister named Romy, shared an essay in April which talked about losing not only his parents, but also his brother.

While talking with KABC-TV, he said, “Yeah. I mean, he’s in jail, so… You know, it’s... I physically lost my parents. And then Nick was arrested. And now it’s me and Romy.”

During the conversation, Jake shared, “My parents had unconditional love for all three of us.”

In the essay Jake wrote, he also talked about Rob and Michele missing his future wedding day.

“I was robbed of so many things that day,” Jake said. “My parents won’t be at my wedding, they won’t get to hold their future grandchild, and they won’t get to see me have the successful career I’m still seeking. It simultaneously breaks my heart and enrages me.”