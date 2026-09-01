Dolly Parton’s Niece Jada Star on the Icon’s Final Days: ‘Just a Shock’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Dolly Parton’s niece Jada Star is opening up about the country icon’s final days.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke to Star, who noted that Dolly’s death was “really difficult and very surreal.”

A week ago, the world lost a global icon, but she lost her family’s matriarch.

According to Jada, it was “really bittersweet” because of the beautiful outpouring of love they’ve received from around the world.

She added, “All of these tributes have helped so much to help us all through it.”

Jada looked back on life with Dolly, saying, “I can’t remember a life without her. She would also tell us to start drying it up and start trying to get back to work and love each other real hard. She was just a trip.”

Dolly’s family opted to keep her health struggles “real private” until the end.

Jada explained, “She never wanted to worry anybody.”

Despite knowing about Dolly’s health, it was a “shock” for Jada when the country legend died.

After her passing, Dolly’s family honored her at the Grand Ole Opry.

Jada shared, “Not a dry eye in the house, as they would say.”

Though Jada doesn’t love being onstage, she did it for the tribute.

Jada quipped, “I hope that she would have been real proud. She knows that I was a chicken. She had a different set of advice for every single person on the earth… For me, my advice I frequently got was, ‘Why are you worried about what other people think?’ I just thought of that when I was out there.”

Jada is a singer herself and will use all the advice that she got from Dolly.

She said, “Everything she taught me, I’ll use in everything I do.”

Years ago, Jada appeared on the completion show “Claim to Fame” with Dolly’s stamp of approval.

Jada recalled, “I went to her first. I said, ‘Is it okay if I do this?’ And she said, ‘Absolutely. It’s okay.’ She said, ‘Go out there. Don’t show your butt.’ And she said, ‘Keep your room clean.’ I was surprised as everyone else when she showed up and so those tears were quite genuine.”