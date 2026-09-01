Celebrity News September 01, 2026
‘Bachelor’ Alum Sydney Gordon & Nathan Nel Are Married!
Sydney Gordon has met her match!
The “Bachelor” alum just tied the knot with boyfriend Nathan Nel.
People magazine reports the couple wed in Newport, Rhode Island, on August 29.
Sydney shared a video from the nuptials on Instagram that showed Nathan tearing up as she walked down the aisle.
Gordon wrote, “Rich in life bc this is how my husband watched me walk down the aisle.”
She added, “Wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Nel added a video of them kissing at the ceremony to Instagram Stories and wrote, “Can’t compete with this feeling!!!”
The couple announced their engagement in January after seven months of dating.
They tagged Cape Town in the photos and wrote, “‘Till the end of time♥️💍.”
Sydney appeared on Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor” in 2024.