Why Jennifer Aniston’s BF Jim Curtis Feels ‘Blessed’ in Their Relationship

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Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend Jim Curtis is gushing about the actress!

In an interview on “The Jamie Kern Lima Show,” Curtis gave an update on their relationship.

He shared, “It’s going really well.”

“My experience of her is… so grounded and so open and caring and kind and loving, right? And so, she uses words like ‘my love,’” Jim added.

Curtis noted that he felt accepted by Jennifer’s best friends, who are like her family. He said, “I feel incredibly blessed to be part and welcomed into that family, and I feel blessed to be, you know, in a relationship with someone that is so open-hearted and, you know, kind and loving.”

Calling her friends “a beautiful community,” Jim emphasized, “It really speaks to her... and them. You know, that everybody is, so grounded, so kind. And it's not just to me, there's a reason why that whole group and community is so beloved.”

Curtis explained, “She is a real example of stepping into possibility, as she came from... Living in New York and New Jersey, and like there was a, you know, this kind of household name and retained her self.”

The pair have been together for “a year and a half.” According to Jim, they are still in the “honeymoon phase.”

How do they handle arguments? Jim revealed, “We do a lot of meditation. We do a lot of talk.”

Curtis stressed the importance of “acceptance” and “understanding” when conflicts arise.