Prince Michael Jackson Says a ‘Michael’ Sequel Needs ‘Same Degree of Care’ (Exclusive)

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Only “Extra” was inside the Jackson family home to talk with Prince Jackson on what would have been his father Michael Jackson’s 68th-birthday weekend.

He welcomed us, saying, “So, we are here at my family's historic compound in Encino, California, at the beautiful Hayvenhurst.”

Historic is right! It’s the place where many members of the Jackson family grew up, including Prince, who was just 12 years old when his dad died.

Now, at 29, he’s protecting his father’s legacy. He was one of the executive producers of the smash-hit billion-dollar biopic “Michael,” which included scenes filmed at Hayvenhurst.

Prince said of making the movie, “It was a daunting experience... It was a big responsibility to tell a story about someone who means so much to me.”

It also gave him an opportunity to see a new side of his dad.

“I learned more about my dad than I thought I would during those meetings,” Prince said. “I just sat in as like a fly on the wall and I heard funny interactions that, ‘Really he was doing that?’… It was so cool to see everybody had this love respect and admiration for him.”

You can add Prince’s cousin Jaafar Jackson to that list. He took on the monumental task of stepping into Michael’s moonwalking shoes.

Prince explained, “To see him dressed in costumes as my father was scary at first. It was a shock to digest.”

He added, “I never got to see my dad on tour. We recreated the stages to scale and had concerts for two weeks straight. Crowd was in there going crazy.”

Prince also talked about the dichotomy of seeing Jaafar as his dad and also as his cousin.

“Jaafar had to do the same song over and over and over and never missed a beat… Afterwards, I go to his trailer. We’re hanging out. He’s still my cousin... It’s a crazy life. It’s a crazy world, and it’s important to stay true to your authenticity. And he’s done just that,” he said.

Over the weekend, Prince also opened up the gates of the family’s Hayvenhurst home for guests to witness where parts of the historic movie were filmed.

It was all for a good cause as Prince’s Heal Los Angeles Foundation’s “King of Popcorn” event raised money to combat youth hunger, homelessness, and educational disparities.

Prince said he wanted people to “see the magic that is here” and be at the property where scenes were “based on moments that happened here at the property.”

He’s also reportedly developing a sequel to “Michael,” but has yet to confirm a release date.

“There is certainly so much more of his history and his story that deserve to be told,” he said. “I think that the film was so incredible in the way in which it brought his story to audiences that if we decide and when we decide to do a second film, it needs to be done — and I have confidence that it will be done — with that same degree of care and respect for it, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Prince also praised his sister Paris Jackson, who just dropped new music.

“I’m so proud of my sister,” he said. “I think that she wears her heart on her sleeve and she is always authentic and… the rollout for her album, the quality of the production of the songs. I think it has been just incredible to see her grow into this place as an artist… She’s a beautiful woman inside and out and people should see that.”

Prince described his brother Bigi as a “mega movie buff” while revealing the go-to movie series that Prince and Paris Love.

“We have a special connection on this. It’s got to be ‘Lord of the Rings.’ Peter Jackson. Like, that trilogy, the extended director’s cut. I haven’t watched it this year, but me and her are hopefully going to get together to watch it. I love that movie. We used to watch it as a kids growing up with my dad and we used to study it as a piece of art, but just the music, the score, the story. I love dragons and I love stuff like that.”