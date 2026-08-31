Naya Rivera’s son Josey Hollis Dorsey has been bitten by the acting bug!

Josey, 10, is making his acting debut in the movie “The Burning Valley,” alongside his dad Ryan Dorsey.

Ryan told E! News that he's a “very proud dad” after Josey landed a role in the movie, which will be directed by Evan Coury.

In an interview with The Tribute-Review, Coury dished, “The movie is about a steelworker who loses his job when the mill announces a shutdown. It sets him on a journey as he wanders through his Rust Belt town.”

Evan added, “My hope is to encapsulate the history of our region through one guy’s personal experience.”

In 2020, Josey was only 4 when Naya took him boating on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, where she drowned

Last year, Ryan opened up on raising their son without her.

According to Ryan, Josey was able to recall more of what happened as time passed.

Dorsey revealed that their son was worried about going into the water on that windy day, but his mom responded, “Don’t be silly!”

After some swimming, Rivera realized that the boat was drifting and told Josey to swim back. Josey was able to grab “the tanks” and pull himself “around the boat.”

Dorsey got emotional, saying, “He said that the last thing she said was his name, and then she went under, and he didn’t see her anymore. It just rocks my world that he had to witness her last moments.”

In 2023, Ryan and Josey moved to West Virginia.

A year ago, Ryan wrote on Instagram, “120 months…521.78 weeks 3,652 days gone by in a flash…. Our sweet baby boy @joseydorsey is 10.”