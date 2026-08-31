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Lionel Richie has reportedly been hospitalized again.

TMZ reports Richie was admitted to the ICU after a recent concert in St. Louis.

According to the outlet, Richie asked for a chair to sit on while performing his last song of the night.

Richie is in the middle of his tour with Earth, Wind, and Fire, but he opted to check himself in and get some tests done, sources told TMZ.

Insiders noted that the singer is hoping to be discharged on Tuesday.

Another source close to the tour told "Extra" that Richie is doing "okay."

A few months ago, Lionel was hospitalized after struggling onstage at a concert in Minnesota.

He told concert goers that he was suffering a dizzy spell before cutting the concert short.

Richie was forced to postpone concerts, so he might have to do it after his latest hospitalization.

United Center posted a message on Instagram to let fans know, "Under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health, Lionel Richie has postponed his next two shows on Friday, June 26 in Chicago, IL and Saturday, June 27 in Columbus, OH.”

"Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans,” the post continued. "We apologize for any inconvenience this causes fans who have tickets for these two shows. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon.”