Kelly Osbourne Reveals the Family Brought Ozzy’s Body Home to ‘Mourn with Him’ After He Died

Kelly Osbourne is opening up about the days after her father Ozzy Osbourne passed away in July 2025.

In an interview with Hello!, she revealed the family brought his body home so they could “mourn with him” at the house.

“We didn’t put my dad in any sort of morgue,” she explained. “He came straight home and we got to spend a few days with him and mourn with him and make sure that everything was the way we wanted it to be.”

Kelly said losing her dad has changed her forever.

“I’ll never be the person I was before my father died,” she shared. “A part of me died, too. Everything is different. I’m different. Everything has changed, but it’s just taking it one day at a time and putting the pieces back together in a way that you think will work.”

Osbourne said the loss took a toll on her.

“I didn’t navigate it — I wasn’t well,” she said. “How can you navigate something so cruel when you’re so sick? I’m getting a lot better. I’ve got all the help I need and I’m grateful for the support I have in my life.”

She said the support of Ozzy’s fans has helped her and her family through this difficult time.