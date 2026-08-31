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On Monday, Kelly Clarkson hosted her last episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Calling it a “bittersweet” day, Clarkson also put the focus on her children River and Remy, who she descried “the greatest kids in the world.”

The “proud mama” noted, “And they’re also a big reason it’s time to say goodbye.”

Kelly revealed that River is now entering middle school but was only beginning kindergarten when the show started.

Her kids were both present for Kelly’s last day.

When asked what their favorite moments were, Remy answered, “I liked talking to Jason Momoa and singing with the band.”

Clarkson got emotional after hearing River answer the question. River said, “I liked watching you shine every single day.”

Clarkson commented, “That’s so sweet.”

Struggling to hold back tears, Kelly added, “Okay, you got me. You just opened me on my own show.”

Kelly then asked her kids to join her onstage.

Showing love to the show’s crew, Clarkson said, “I’ve loved seeing my kiddos grow up on this show as well. I have immeasurable gratitude for everybody, the crew, the band, everybody here, the audience of years. Thank you so much. It’s been an incredible opportunity. Thank you for connecting with us one last time from this chapter.”

She continued, “For seven years, I’ve ended each episode by saying, ‘Have a great day, and if it’s not, change it.’ I say that because while we have to accept that life is totally out of our control, each moment, though, truly depends on how we choose to respond or react to it. You don’t have to attend the negative party you were invited to, I’ve been told by a therapist, so there you go.

“And if you remind yourself once a day that you have that choice, you know to respond how you really want to be and who you really are inside, I promise that habit is going to become a part of you, and your life will respond to you in return,” Clarkson shared with the audience.