Celebrity News August 31, 2026
Harry Styles Shouts Out Ex Taylor Swift’s MSG Wedding
Harry Styles, 32, gave a little nod to ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Madison Square Garden wedding during his show on Saturday.
Styles, who was performing at MSG, made reference to Taylor and Travis Kelce’s July 3 nuptials while talking to the crowd.
Harry said, “We’re at Madison Square Garden, home of the world champion New York Knicks,” adding, “And they also do weddings.”
Styles and Swift dated from 2012-2013. Her tracks “Style,” “Out of the Woods,” and “Is It Over Now?” are rumored to be about their romance.
Now, Harry is planning a wedding of his own. The singer is engaged Zoë Kravitz… who was a guest and Taylor and Travis’ wedding.