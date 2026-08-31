Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis Found Guilty in Tupac Shakur’s Murder

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Duane “Keffe D” Davis, a former Compton gang leader, has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Tupac Shakur, reports the Los Angeles Times.

A Las Vegas jury deliberated for about three hours before finding Davis, 63, responsible for orchestrating a drive by shooting on the Las Vegas strip that left Tupac dead days later.

The crime occurred September 7, 1996. Tupac, 25, had just left a Mike Tyson boxing match at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. He was sitting in a black BMW with Suge Knight, of Death Row Records, when they were attacked by someone in a white Cadillac.

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Tupac was shot four times and spent six days in a hospital before he died.

According to the L.A. Times, prosecutors alleged that Davis organized the killing and obtained the gun used in the shooting. The prosecutors claimed the motive was retaliation after Tupac, Suge Knight and members of the Mob Piru gang allegedly beat Davis’ nephew Orlando Anderson at the MGM Grand earlier that day.

The paper reports Clark County Chief Deputy Dist. Atty. Binu Palal told jurors, “Duane Davis, in the culture of gangs, could not let that stand. He acquired a firearm, got his group together, and went hunting for Mr. Shakur or Mr. Knight.”

Keefe D had been vocal about Tupac’s murder over the years and released the book “Compton Street Legend” in 2019.

The Times reports his lawyer, Anthony Saft, argued in court that the stories Davis told in interviews and in his book were fabricated.

“The state wants you to believe this was a confession, that he was somehow there in person at the time of the shooting,” he said. "We can’t even put Davis in Las Vegas.”