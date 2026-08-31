Dolly Parton Laid to Rest as More Family Members Pay Tribute

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Dolly Parton, 80, was laid to rest in Nashville on Friday, E! News reports.

The icon, who died August 25, was buried next to her husband Carl Dean at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum.

Her niece Lainey confirmed the news, writing on Instagram, “This is a really hard post for me to make. I wanted to wait until after my granny was laid to rest yesterday before I tried to put any of this into words.”

Dolly’s nieces and nephews referred to her as “Aunt Granny.”

She went on, “From the time I was little, my granny always had a way of making me feel like I was enough. She never made my dreams feel too big or made me feel like I couldn’t do something. She believed in me before I even knew how to believe in myself.”

“Most people can think of at least one bad memory with everyone in their family. I honestly can’t think of one with her.”

Lainey continued, “Because she couldn’t have kids of her own, she always made us feel like we were hers. She loved us that way, and I’ll forever be grateful for that.”

Dolly had a partial hysterectomy at 38 that made it impossible for her to bear children.

Lainey added, “It still doesn’t feel real that she’s gone. I’m going to miss her voice, her laugh, her hugs, and just knowing she was there. I’m even going to miss those 4 AM calls, and I’d give anything to see her name pop up on my phone again.”

Lainey closed with, “I feel incredibly lucky that I got to call her my granny. Thank you for always believing in me, loving me, and making me feel like I could do anything. I love you, Granny. Always. 🤍”

Dolly’s sister Freida also paid tribute on Saturday.

She wrote on Facebook, "Thank you all for bearing with me as I mourn the death of my big sister.”

Freida went on, “I know to the entire world, she was a superstar, but to me, she was my Dolly Momma. She was the sister who would climb into bed with me when I was little because we were both afraid of the dark. She was the woman who stepped up and became my Momma, raising me from ages 13 to 18. She was the one who tried to convince me to wear her wigs at my shows in Dollywood (sorry, sister, but I definitely didn’t listen to you on that one).”

She insisted, “Like all sisters, we definitely had our share of arguments and disagreements throughout the years, but even through all the highs and lows, and all the laughter and tears, I never stopped loving her.”

Referring to a past post about Dolly’s health, she continued, “I asked you all months ago to pray for Dolly, but now I’m going to ask you to please pray for me and my entire family as we navigate this insurmountable loss. There will never be anyone who can replace her in our hearts, and I know she holds a special place in many of yours as well.”

Freida revealed she’s “working on something very special for all of you in her honor,” saying, “It’s my way of keeping a little piece of my Dolly Momma with me, while sharing her with all of you who loved her, too.”