Finneas Weds Longtime Love & Muse Claudia Sulewski in Montecito

Musician Finneas, 29, the brother and collaborator of Billie Eilish, has wed his longtime love Claudia Sulewski, 30, in an intimate Montecito, California, wedding.

Vogue reports the happy couple exchanged vows Saturday surrounded by family and close friends.

The outlet recently traveled with Claudia, who is in the beauty industry, as she went for her final fittings of not one but four wedding-weekend looks!

All of Claudia's dresses were custom Oscar de la Renta, and included a rehearsal-dinner dress, a first-dance/reception dress, an after-party press, and — of course — her ceremony dress.

Her rehearsal dress was an architectural, backless number that made her look like a classical sculpture.

For the ceremony, Claudia wore an ivory silk faille ballgown with a drop-waist bodice and pleated skirt. The asymmetrical wonder came with a scarf that followed the train in the back — a classy, elegant show-stopper.

Upon seeing her future sister-in-law in the gown via FaceTime, Billie said, “My God, I can’t believe it. You look like an angel. Sorry to be interrupting. Love you so much!”

For the reception, Claudia went with a strapless cady gown with fun feathers at the waist, while her after-party look was a 2000s-era two-piece number consisting of a pink top and a billowy bubble skirt in gray.

See all the looks at Vogue.

The couple dated for seven years after meeting on a dating app in 2018, announcing they were engaged in late 2025.