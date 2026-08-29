Tom Cruise Surprise-Announces ‘Days of Thunder’ Sequel Co-Starring Anne Hathaway

Paramount

Tom Cruise fans are in for an unexpected treat — a sequel to his 1990 movie “Days of Thunder” will be racing into theaters in summer 2028!

Tom made the announcement alongside with his co-star, none other than Anne Hathaway, on Saturday, August 29.

It will mark their first time working together.

In a video, Cruise pretended to have trouble turning on an iPhone camera, saying, “I think it’s on. Annie? It looks on to me, don’t you think?”

Anne, decked out in a cowboy hat, joined him in front of a race car emblazoned with the movie’s logo and release date.

“Now what?” he asked.

“Now what?!” Anne parroted. “Let’s make the movie, now what.”

Hathaway, who is pregnant, said, “I’m gonna have this baby and then we’re gonna make this movie.”

Tom agreed, adding, “We’re coming out summer of 2028 — don’t be late.”

“Are you sure you wanna go with that?” Hathaway teased, but Cruise had nothing to add.

“I don’t know — I’m tryin’,” he replied.

The original was about a young racer recruited by a car tycoon to compete in the NASCAR Winston Cup Series.

Along with Cruise, it starred his then wife Nicole Kidman, the late Robert Duvall, the late Fred Thompson, Randy Quaid, John C. Reilly and Cary Elwes.

Reaction on social media was enthusiastic, with fans speculating about the rest of the cast and praising the decision to revisit the popular film.

Thirty-six summers ago, “Days of Thunder” brought in $157.9M at the worldwide box office on a budget of $60M. It was the twelfth biggest film of that year.